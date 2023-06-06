Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 315 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $24,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.65. 353,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.26.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

