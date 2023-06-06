Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 620,066 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620,066 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.72% of Proto Labs worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. 68,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,812. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

