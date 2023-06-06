Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 723,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $831.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.47 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 864.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 225,612 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,841,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,714,000 after buying an additional 1,428,088 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,453 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,179,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

