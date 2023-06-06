Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 1,542 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Stock Down 1.5 %

About ASML

ASML stock traded down $11.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $711.16. 575,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,292. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $664.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.