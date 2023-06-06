Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned about 0.64% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XHE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.03. 13,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,443. The stock has a market cap of $489.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $78.53 and a 1-year high of $104.29.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

