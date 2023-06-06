Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Increases Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 67,209 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,579. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

