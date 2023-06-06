Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $5.90 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 187,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $889,171,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,282,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,699,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield
In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Stock Up 2.1 %
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
Read More
