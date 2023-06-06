Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 3,555 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.8% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $55,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VYM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.63. 705,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.