Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 4,350 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after buying an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,941,000 after buying an additional 297,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,197,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.74. 676,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,034. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

