Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,973 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,700,000 after buying an additional 1,494,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,301 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,780.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,106,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,848,000 after buying an additional 1,084,083 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,328.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 984,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after buying an additional 915,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,601,000 after buying an additional 647,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,105. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.