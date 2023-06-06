Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $71,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,494.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrim BanCorp news, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $71,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,494.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jed W. Ballard bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,774. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,019 shares of company stock worth $260,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

