Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIMGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $71,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,494.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrim BanCorp news, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $71,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,494.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jed W. Ballard bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,774. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,019 shares of company stock worth $260,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Dividend History for Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

