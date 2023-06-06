NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NBY opened at $0.61 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.76.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 116.85%. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.