NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down to $82.51

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.51, but opened at $74.65. NovoCure shares last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 454,807 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.
NovoCure Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
