Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 200.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $20,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NUE traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.19. 100,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,235. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.