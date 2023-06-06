OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.