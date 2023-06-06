OMG Network Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 6th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $96.88 million and $23.99 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002657 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00054504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016776 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000935 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

