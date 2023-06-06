OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Leisure Ltd Steiner Sells 1,350,000 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $12,987,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,160,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,366,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $109,388,653.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 410,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.91. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSW. Loop Capital assumed coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,372,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,397,000 after buying an additional 393,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,803,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 76,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 51,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 146,242 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

