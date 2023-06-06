OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,218,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,168.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $66,890.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,218,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,168.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,806. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

