Ossiam Buys 25,174 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 730.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8,507.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.