Ossiam Buys 3,114 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.56. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.33%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.