Ossiam Buys 5,613 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 956.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $344.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.16. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

