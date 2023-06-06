Ossiam Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

MDLZ stock opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.