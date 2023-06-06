Ossiam Has $2.18 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ossiam increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $248.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

