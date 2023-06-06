Ossiam Purchases 9,049 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.