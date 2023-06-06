Ossiam Sells 6,692 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ossiam cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,955 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,080 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,989 shares of company stock worth $801,063 and sold 32,198 shares worth $2,514,244. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

