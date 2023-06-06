Ossiam Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

