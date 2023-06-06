Oxler Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up 1.5% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 424,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,897,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $58.96. 1,241,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

