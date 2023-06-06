Oxler Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX remained flat at $34.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,425. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

