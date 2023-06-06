Oxler Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.4% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,311,000 after buying an additional 97,425 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 116,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,564. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

