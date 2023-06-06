Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 24,520 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,520 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,654,000 after acquiring an additional 854,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.94. The stock had a trading volume of 386,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,748. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $266.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.