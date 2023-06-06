Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 604 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,919,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,863,000 after buying an additional 100,077 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJJ traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.95. 133,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
