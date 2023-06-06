Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes $890,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,161. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

