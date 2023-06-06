PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,361,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,941 shares during the period. PagerDuty makes up approximately 2.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 5.96% of PagerDuty worth $142,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after buying an additional 180,197 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,788,000 after purchasing an additional 517,110 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,907,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86,831 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,640,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,066,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,066,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $62,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,823,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. 1,488,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,000. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

