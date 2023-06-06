PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.30.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.93. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,149,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,149,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Stories

