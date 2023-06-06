Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 444,062 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 850,106 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,062 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $38,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 484,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,922. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

