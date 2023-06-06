Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $27.53 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Biogen worth $27,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,738,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.92.

Insider Activity

Biogen Price Performance

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $301.09. 68,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,373. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.54 and a 12 month high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

