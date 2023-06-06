Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $46.60 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91,381 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fortinet worth $46,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,780. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

