Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 229,426 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Owens Corning worth $28,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.55. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $116.10. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,670 shares of company stock worth $1,679,424. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

