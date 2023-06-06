Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 989 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $35,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.13. 139,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

