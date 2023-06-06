Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$34.21 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$24.25 and a 1-year high of C$39.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.79. The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

