PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Increased by QVIDTVM Management LLC

QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 8.0% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $64.79. 9,031,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,469,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.