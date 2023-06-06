PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $27,756.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 172,280 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CNXN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. 57,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,955. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PC Connection by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PC Connection by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

