PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.37

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $43.26, with a volume of 72147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,404.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

In other PDF Solutions news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,494.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after buying an additional 131,134 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,431,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,198,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.