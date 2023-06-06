Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $301.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Peoples Financial Services

Institutional Trading of Peoples Financial Services

In other news, insider Thomas P. Tulaney bought 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at $675,598. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 2,715 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $104,418.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,815 shares of company stock worth $145,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

Further Reading

