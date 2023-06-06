Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Trading Up 0.8%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 35,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 177,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $83.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

