Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 45,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.