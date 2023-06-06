Polen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,244,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 497,581 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.5% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of PayPal worth $872,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

PayPal Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,379,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,445,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

