Polen Capital Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,206 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Farfetch worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Farfetch by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 94.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Stock Performance

FTCH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. 6,018,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,465,257. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTCH. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.49.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

