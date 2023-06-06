Polen Capital Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FirstService by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $146.42. 24,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,178. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $151.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.00.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.39 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSV. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.