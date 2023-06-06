Polen Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,712 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $311,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 826,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 21,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 217,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,177,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,492,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $127.87.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

